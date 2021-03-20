Ovechkin scores 2 in last 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his first goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against New York Rangers defensemen Ryan Lindgren (55) and Adam Fox (23), Friday, March 19, 2021, in Washington. Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the final seven minutes to continue his goal streak and rally the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers on Friday night for their seventh win in a row.

Ovechkin tied it on a rebound with 6:42 left and put the Capitals ahead on a nearly identical play with 3:33 remaining. He has scored in five consecutive games and has seven goals in the past seven.

Washington’s longtime captain now leads the team with 14 goals. After moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL career goals list earlier in the week, Ovechkin’s goals against the Rangers were Nos. 719 and 720, moving him closer to Marcel Dionne in fifth.

Ovechkin’s late-game heroics kept the Capitals winning streak alive after a lackluster first 50 minutes. They had only 12 shots on net before the play that led to his tying goal, and New York was cruising toward a second consecutive shutout victory.

Instead, Vitek Vanecek could celebrate his 13th victory of the season after stopping 32 shots. New York’s only goal came on the power play when Artemi Panarin scored his eighth of the season.

Panarin has three goals and four assists for a four-game point streak since returning from a two-week leave of absence. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev allowed just those two goals to Ovechkin on 18 shots in the loss.

New York was without coach David Quinn and his entire staff for a second consecutive game since they entered the league’s COVID protocol. They didn’t travel to Washington for this two game series.

Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford, again served as acting coach with Wolfpack assistant Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury behind the bench.

These teams face off again Saturday night in Washington.