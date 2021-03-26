Ovechkin, Kuznetsov power Capitals over Devils 4-3

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck past New Jersey Devils defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin kept his hot streak going with the 721st goal of his NHL career and the Washington Capitals brushed off some rust to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 for their eighth victory in nine games.

Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and fellow Russian Dmitry Orlov have all heated up offensively in recent weeks after missing time earlier this season for violating pandemic protocol.

New Jersey’s brief winning streak was snapped at two.

Nick Merkely, Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils.