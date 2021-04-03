Orlov scores late in OT, Capitals remain perfect against Devils

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) checks New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEWARK — Dmitry Orlov scored on a length-of-the-ice rush with 21 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 2-1 for their seventh straight win over the Devils this season.

Vitek Vanecek made three outstanding saves in the extra period, including a close-in redirection attempt by Travis Zajac seconds before Orlov skated up ice and ripped a shot over Mackenzie Blackwood.

John Carlson scored for the third time in two days as the Capitals bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Vanecek finished with 22 saves in helping Washington move back into first place in the East Division.

Michael McLeod scored for New Jersey.