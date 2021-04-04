Olofsson ties it late, Sabres beat Rangers 3-2 in shootout

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) puts the puck past New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson tied the game at 16:19 of the third period and Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 comeback victory against the New York Rangers.

Thompson beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with a low snap shot in the second round of the tiebreaker.

Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark denied Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Ullmark made 28 saves in improving to 7-5-3 this season.

Buffalo extended its point streak to four games and is 2-0-1 beginning with a victory over Philadelphia that snapped the club’s 0-15-3 skid.

Panarin scored both New York goals, and Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback