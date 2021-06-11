‘New York Saints’ moniker catches on during Islanders playoff run

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after of Game 6 in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Since Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy criticized officiating by saying the New York Islanders were more like the “New York Saints,” the moniker has caught on.

Fans at Nassau Coliseum chanted “New York Saints! New York Saints!” during the Islanders’ series-clinching victory against Boston.

“When the Saints Go Marching In” has become an unofficial fight song, the NFL’s New Orleans Saints have embraced the craze on social media and alumni of a now-defunct lacrosse team by the same name are reliving some old memories.

Cassidy was fined $25,000 by the NHL for his comments.

That’s worth every penny for sparking such an unpredictable playoff story line.

The Islanders begin their Stanley Cup Semifinal rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon in Florida.

Tampa Bay knocked out the Islanders in six games in the bubble postseason of 2020 on their way to a Stanley Cup Championship.