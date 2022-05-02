NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils finished their second season under coach Lindy Ruff, and it wasn’t any better than the first.

The Devils missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and for the ninth time in the last 10.

There were positives. Center Jack Hughes had his best season scoring a career best 26 goals. He missed the final month with a knee injury.

Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischer and Yegor Sharangovich all scored at least 20 goals.

The biggest problem for the New Jersey was goaltending. Injuries limited Mackenzie Blackwood to 25 games and Jonathan Bernier to 10.