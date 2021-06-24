New GM Chris Drury makes moves in Rangers hockey operations

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee Chris Drury poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony in Boston. The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with three games left in the season. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK — Long-time coach Benoit Allaire has been named the New York Rangers’ director of goaltending.

This is one of several moves by general manager Chris Drury to reshape the hockey operations department.

Drury on Thursday also promoted Jeff Malcolm to Hartford Wolf Pack goaltending coach, named Jean-Ian Filiatrault as the goaltending consultant in the player development department and hired Matt Hunwick to work in the hockey operations’ player development department.

Allaire will continue to be based in New York and will remain the Rangers’ head goaltending coach. He has been on the coaching staff the last 17 seasons.