Nelson leads Isles to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) for the game winning goal during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight.

New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four. Carter Hart made 21 saves.

After a scoreless four rounds in the shootout, Nelson fired a snap shot past the blocker of Hart.