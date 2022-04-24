NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.

New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh straight game at home.

Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates with the puck as he is pursed by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Juolevi (84) chase after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) looks to pass the puck as New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) and New Jersey Devils left wing Nolan Foote (25) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) guards the net as Detroit Red Wings’ Oskar Sundqvist (70) and Pius Suter (24) pressure him during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)