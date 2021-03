New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin skates up ice with eh puck past Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Konecny during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Sam Morin scored his first NHL goal with 4:27 left in the game to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers, who badly needed to win a close one against the Rangers.

The Rangers had combined to beat the Flyers 17-3 in their last two meetings.

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers.