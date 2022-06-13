NEW YORK (PIX11) — Why did the Rangers lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, ending their season in the process? There’s more than one answer.

Fatique, injuries, experience and coaching all factored into Saturday’s 2-1 loss, according to PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis. But at the end of the day, the two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning were just better.

“It’s going to be tough to get out of the moment and look back and realize what a special group we have here because there’s still some games to be played,” captain Steve Stamkos said.

The Lightning are trying to become the first to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders claimed four in a row from 1980-83.

PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis has more in the video above.