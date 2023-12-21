NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Tonight in Jersey, we are all in for a treat as the Devils get set to entertain the Edmonton Oilers.

Why is that the case? Because two of the best hockey players in the world will square off.

The Oilers’ Connor McDavid is thought to be the best, and rightfully so. He flies up and down the ice, as opponents have praised his speed. He was the Number 1 overall pick in 2015 and is the Oilers captain. He has won the Art Ross Trophy five times as the NHL’s leading scorer. The Hart Trophy, which is the league’s MVP three times. The Ted Lindsey Award as the league’s most outstanding player three times and the Rocket Richard Award a year ago as the NHL’s leading goal scorer a year ago. He is compared to Wayne Gretzky, and rightfully so.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Hughes, he was also drafted 1st overall in 2019. Greatness was expected, and he has blossomed in New Jersey. He flies up and down the ice, and your eyes are naturally drawn to him because of his skating ability. He had a career-high 99 points a season ago for New Jersey, and that is just a sign of things to come.

Often in sports, we get caught up when players fail to reach expectations in every sport when prospects or draft picks fail to reach their potential.

Thursday night, in Newark, we are all in for a treat because you have two players in McDavid and Hughes, one Canadian and one American drafted 1st overall with huge expectations, and both are delivering.

There is no question that McDavid is more accomplished and better, but that does not mean that Hughes is not great. They are both young and dynamic and are examples of what makes hockey so great.

We are in for a treat tonight in Jersey as Hughes and McDavid take the ice and put their remarkable hockey skills on display for all of us to enjoy.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.