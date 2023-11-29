NEW YORK (PIX11) –As the Rangers get set to entertain the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night at the Garden, they have gotten off to a good start this season but will move forward without a top-9 forward.

As a hockey fan, you must feel for Rangers forward Kappo Kakko. As he suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the first-period loss to the Sabres on Monday night at the Garden and was helped off the ice, you cannot help but feel for the former second-overall pick.

The Rangers placed Kakko on long-term IR Tuesday, and his lower body injury is not expected to be season-ending, which is a good thing.

Kakko has yet to live up to his potential and will never be the caliber of a player drafted first overall in 2019, which is the Devils’ Jack Hughes.

In 20 games this season, Kakko has two goals and an assist. His highwater mark for goals and points came a season ago when he had 18 goals and 40 points in 82 games for the Rangers. He was still trying to find his way this season under new head coach Peter Laviolette, but the skill and ability of the right winger is not doubting. Now he needs to deal with this injury to overcome his struggles.

He started the year on the Rangers’ top line before being demoted to the third line earlier this month.

He knows he needs to be better, and the Rangers will get him back at some point this season. Still, it is only natural to question whether or not Kappo Kakko will ever reach the NHL level of being the second overall draft pick because his impact outside of flashes here or there has left you wanting.

Until Next time New York, I’m Marc Malusis.