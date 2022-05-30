NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s crunch time for the New York Rangers as they head to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

If the Rangers win, they live to fight another day in the next round of the NHL playoffs — if they lose, they’re heading home. The Hurricanes have the home-ice advantage, and a flawless record when playing in front of their home crowd.

The winner goes to the Eastern Conference finals to face two-time reigning Cup champion Tampa Bay.

PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis has more on the Rangers — and non-athlete heroes — in the video above.