NEW YORK (PIX11) — I know it is early, but as the Rangers get set to entertain the Anaheim Ducks at the Garden Friday night, the blueshirts are one of the best teams in the NHL.

They are the team this season that they were supposed to be a year ago. Their power play is clicking at nearly 30%, which is second-best in the league. Their penalty kill is at nearly 85%, which is eighth best in the league.

Their two goalies, Igor Shisterken and Jonathan Quick, have goals against south of three. Their stars also perform as Artemi Panerin has 16 goals, and Kris Kreider has 14.

They have dealt with injuries to Adam Fox, Filip Chytil and Kappo Kakko and have gotten the best version yet of former number-one overall pick Alexei LaFranierre, who has 16 points in 26 games.

Then you throw in the physicality of the captain, defenseman Jacob Trouba. There is a lot to like about this version of the Rangers, and give president and GM Chris Drury for making the coaching change to Peter Laviolette in the off-season.

Even though I wouldn’t say I liked the hiring at the time, I was wrong. Laviolette has brought accountability to the team and a game plan that makes the Rangers more difficult to play—blocking shots, clogging up the neutral zone and allowing talented younger players to shine.

But the biggest thing is you need to earn your ice time. Laviolette is just the 4th coach to lead three different franchises to the Stanley Cup finals and won one with Carolina.

He was brought here to do just that. It helps mold a talented winnow team into a group ready for a championship run. I know it is early, but this Rangers team has the true look of a Stanley Cup contender.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.