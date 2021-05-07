McLeod, Blackwood lead Devils to 2-1 win over slumping Islanders

New Jersey Devils’ Michael McLeod (20) looks to pass the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots and the New Jersey Devils beat the playoff-bound New York Islanders 2-1 for their fifth win in six games.

Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils, who beat the Islanders for just the second time in seven meetings this season.

Anthony Beauvillier scored on a fortunate deflection for the Islanders, who have lost three straight and six of their last eight. Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.

The teams meet again Saturday night at the Nassau Coliseum to conclude their season series.