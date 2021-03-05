Martin scores 2 to help Isles beat Sabres 5-2

New York Islanders’ Matt Martin, right, celebrates with teammates Casey Cizikas, center, and Cal Clutterbuck after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Matt Martin scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York and rookie Ilya Sorokin stopped 16 shots.

The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 in their last six overall and 8-0-2 at the Nassau Coliseum to remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.

Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost five straight.

The Sabres are 2-8-1 since taking a two-week break for a COVID outbreak.

Jonas Johansson finished with a career-high 40 saves in his second start this season.

