Lightning strikes twice: Tampa eliminates Islanders in Round 3 for 2nd straight year in 1-0 Game 7 win

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The song remains the same for the New York Islanders.

For the second consecutive year, they’ve been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in round three by the Tampa Bay Lightning after a hard-fought 1-0 Game 7 loss in Florida Friday night.

Yanni Gourde scored the game’s only goal for Tampa Bay. They go on to play Montreal in the Stanley Cup Final in an attempt to repeat as champions.

For the Islanders, it’s another third round exit and the closing of a chapter of the team’s history. In October, New York will move into a new arena at Belmont Park. The loss ends the team’s nearly five-decade run at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders won the Coliseum’s final Islander home game on an Anthony Beauvillier OT winner in Game 6 of the series.

The Lightning and Canadiens will battle for the Stanley Cup Final beginning with Monday’s Game 1.

