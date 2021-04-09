Letang, Rodrigues lead Pittsburgh to 5-2 win over Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jason Zucker (16) scores a goal against New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-2.

Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist.

Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid.

The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season.

Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.