Lafreniere, Zibanejad help Rangers beat Sabres, 3-1

New York Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Alexis Lafreniere scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1.

Mika Zibanejad and Brendan Smith also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves as New York improved to 9-2-0 in its last eleven home games.

Ryan Strome added two assists. Sam Reinhart scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for Buffalo, which has lost three of four.

The Rangers have won seven of nine and trail the Boston Bruins by four points for the final playoff spot in the East Division.