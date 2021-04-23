Kuznetsov lifts Capitals over Islanders 1-0 in shootout

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) scores against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the deciding goal of the shootout to give the Washington Capitals a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders to reclaim sole possession of first place in the East Division.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots through overtime for his second shutout of the season and third of his career.

Washington won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves through overtime for the Islanders. However, he gave up two goals on three attempts in the shootout.

The Islanders fell one point behind the Capitals and are tied for second place with Pittsburgh.