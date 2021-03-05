Kreider’s 2nd hat trick in 5 games leads Rangers past Devils

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Red hot Chris Kreider recorded his second hat trick in five games and the Rangers beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 6-1 in a game marred by a late injury to New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Kreider, who scored three against Philadelphia on Feb. 24, has nine goals in his last six games, and 13 overall.

His fourth career hat trick came on five shots.

Shesterkin seemed to hurt his right leg with just under six minutes to play when he stretched to stop a shot. He was helped off the ice.