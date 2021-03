Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) and Bryan Rust (17) celebrate after Jake Guentzel scored on New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 4-2.

Kapanen and Teddy Blueger scored in the second period to give the Penguins a lead they didn’t relinquish. Sidney Crosby’s empty-net goal with 32 seconds to go provided the final margin.

Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for the Penguins, who finished a 4-1 homestand.

Jack Johnson and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.