Jarry rebounds with 39 saves, Pens even series with Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese, left, slides into the goal behind New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Jarry struggled in a 4-3 loss in Game 1, but bounced back to pick up the first postseason victory of his career.

Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored in the first period for the Penguins.

Josh Bailey drew New York within a goal late in the second period, but the Islanders couldn’t draw even.

The series shifts to Long Island for Game 3 on Thursday.