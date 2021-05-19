Jarry rebounds with 39 saves, Pens even series with Islanders

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese, left, slides into the goal behind New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Jarry struggled in a 4-3 loss in Game 1, but bounced back to pick up the first postseason victory of his career.

Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored in the first period for the Penguins.

Josh Bailey drew New York within a goal late in the second period, but the Islanders couldn’t draw even.

The series shifts to Long Island for Game 3 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LI nurse goes extra mile to keep people in shape

Long Island mom needs kidney transplant

LI fraudster accused of using fake vaccine card

911 tapes: NYPD dad charged with murder tried to revive 8-year-old son who froze in garage

Long Island nurses celebrate 40 years on the job

Local hospital hopes to help fight COVID-19 crisis in India

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss