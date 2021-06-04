Isles staying focused against Bruins amid series deficit

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) and Casey Cizikas (53) leave the ice after Game 3 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Bruins won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — The New York Islanders have been in this situation before — trailing in a series after three games.

They’re just keeping their focus on the next game.

They trailed 2-1 against Pittsburgh in the first round before winning three straight to win the series.

Now, after losing Game 3 in overtime at home against Boston, they’re trailing again against the Bruins, heading into Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Islanders know they need to stick to their style of hard-nosed, physical play and take advantage of opportunities they create.

The Bruins have been ready to match the the Islanders’ physical play, responding with many hard hits of their own, and that’s been fine with Boston coach Bruce Cassidy.

