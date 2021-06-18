Isles in familiar series hole, down 2-1 vs. Lightning

New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The New York Islanders are facing a familiar scenario again, trailing 2-1 in a series after a narrow loss in Game 3 at home.

The first two times in this postseason they bounced back with three straight wins to advance past Pittsburgh and Boston.

That gives the Islanders some confidence heading into Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night.

Now the Islanders have to find a way to manage another series comeback against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who have been matching New York’s defensive intensity and physical play.

The Islanders have totaled five goals on 85 shots against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first three games after averaging 3.6 per game in their first two series.

