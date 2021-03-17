Isles captain Anders Lee out for season with knee injury

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A trainer tends to New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27), who had collided with a New Jersey Devils player during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Lee left the game. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery.

General manager Lou Lamoriello says Lee is expected to have surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week.

Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha on March 11.

The Islanders put him on long-term injured reserve and now can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the trade deadline.

Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.

Lamoriello says the team can’t replace Lee but will try to fill the void left by his absence.

