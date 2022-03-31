NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ilya Sorokin sidelined with an upper-body injury. Emil Bemstrom and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus, which lost its fifth straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Justin Danforth (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Emil Bemstrom (52) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watches the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders’ Noah Dobson (8) vies for control of the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri (21) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Brendan Gaunce (23) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watches the puck shot by New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Andrew Peeke (2) watches the New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Mathew Barzal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal (13) is congratulated for his goal during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)