Islanders to open new arena against Calgary in November; Rangers open in Washington, Devils home to Chicago

Construction continues at UBS Arena, the future home of the New York Islanders NHL hockey team, in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 3, 2021. The building will have all the bells and whistles and be better accessible to Islanders fans than the recent temporary home in Brooklyn, and the hope is it will provide a strong home-ice advantage for decades to come. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders will open UBS Arena in Belmont after a long road trip to begin the 2021-22 National Hockey League season.

The Islanders will do battle at Belmont with the Calgary Flames on Nov. 20. That follows a 13-game road trip to open 2021-22. Once the Islanders return home, they’ll fact Toronto on the next day, before the New York Rangers make their first visit to the new digs on Nov. 24.

The New Jersey Devils make their first trek to Long Island on Dec. 11.

As for the Rangers and Devils, their seasons will open in more conventional fashion. The Rangers launch their campaign in Washington on Oct. 13 before they also play their home opener against Calgary on Oct. 25, while the Devils open in Newark on Oct. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Devils and Rangers battle for the first time in Manhattan on Nov. 14 and in Newark on Mar. 22.

The expansion Seattle Kraken will make their first visit to the tri-state area in two separate trips. Seattle visits New Jersey on Oct. 19 and travels to Long Island (Jan. 29) and Manhattan (Jan. 30) in consecutive days. The Rangers (Oct. 31), Islanders (Jan. 4) and Devils (Apr. 16) will all make trips out to Seattle as well.

The complete NHL schedule is available here.