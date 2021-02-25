Islanders score 5 times in 3rd, beat first-place Bruins 7-2

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal in New York’s five-goal third period and the Islanders beat the first-place Boston Bruins 7-2.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and Adam Pelech, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders improve to 6-0-1 at home.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots. New York got its highest scoring output of the season and beat Boston for the third time in three meetings to move one point behind them in the East.

Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak had 30 saves.