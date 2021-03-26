Islanders rally to beat Bruins 4-3 in OT

NHL





Boston Bruins center Greg McKegg (18) goes hard into the boards as New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) maintains control in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Anthony Beauvillier scored 21 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins 4-3 in the first major league sporting event in Boston with fans in attendance since the pandemic shutdown.

A mostly masked crowd of 2,191 — 12% of capacity — was at the TD Garden to see the Bruins return from a weeklong pause after five players went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

They cheered heartily when Boston opened a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Other times, individual shouts could be singled out in the building, which usually holds 17,850 for hockey.

