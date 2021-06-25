Islanders play Lightning in Game 7 to try to make first Stanley Cup Final since 1984

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier (18) gestures toward fans after Game 6 of an NHL hockey semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018.

That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately.

But neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders tonight in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals.

The Lightning are going for their fourth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders are aiming for their first trip since 1984. The winner will face the Montreal Canadiens, who finished off the Vegas Golden Knights last night in overtime, 3-2, to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island man kicks off 555 mile run from Buffalo to NYC raising awareness for Parkinson's disease

Islanders fans make it rowdy for Game 4

Islanders fans revved up for Game 5 against Tampa Bay at the Coliseum

Islanders fans go wild as 'Saints' move on

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss