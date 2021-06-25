Islanders play Lightning in Game 7 to try to make first Stanley Cup Final since 1984

New York Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier (18) gestures toward fans after Game 6 of an NHL hockey semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018.

That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately.

But neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders tonight in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals.

The Lightning are going for their fourth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders are aiming for their first trip since 1984. The winner will face the Montreal Canadiens, who finished off the Vegas Golden Knights last night in overtime, 3-2, to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.