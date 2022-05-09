NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz on Monday.

The announcement was made on Twitter: “New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as head coach.” The decision came after the Islanders failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup semifinals, there were high expectations this season. There was also the excitement of finally moving into their long-awaited new home.

However, an early season slump and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team put the Islanders (37-35-10) into a tough hole they just couldn’t climb out of. Star center Mathew Barzal said he was encouraged seeing players talking right after the season finale Friday night about what they needed to do next season.