EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech have agreed on an eight-year contract.

The team did not disclose financial terms Friday.

Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists last season.

He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.

The Toronto native finished second on the Islanders in total ice time during the 2021 playoffs.