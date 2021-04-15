Islanders close to selling out inaugural season at new arena

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — Nearly six months before the opening of their new arena, the New York Islanders are reporting they have nearly sold out of season tickets for the first season in their new home.

UBS Arena, being built next to the racetrack at Belmont Park with an expected capacity of around 17,000 for hockey, has sold more than 90% of its season tickets.

The upper level and terrace is sold out, as well as eight sections in the lower bowl.

About 1,000 seats remain available, and after those are sold the Islanders will start a waiting list.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR officials: All aboard

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss