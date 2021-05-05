Islanders blanked in shootout as Sabres win

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser (32) makes a save in traffic during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anders Bjork scored Buffalo’s last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal, lifting the Sabres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.

Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.

Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who lost ground in trying to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs.

