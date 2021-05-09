Islanders beat Devils 5-1 in final regular season game at Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 08: The New York Islanders celebrate a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Nassau Coliseum on May 08, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. This could be the final regular season game to be played at the Coliseum as the team means into the UBS Arena next season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in the final regular season game at Nassau Coliseum.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots to help New York snap a three-game losing streak and get its sixth regulation win in the last 23 games.

New York moved one point behind third-place Boston in the East Division.

The Islanders visit the Bruins on Monday night.

New York will face either Pittsburgh or Washington in the first round of the playoffs.

Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey while Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

The Devils lost for just the second time in their last seven games.