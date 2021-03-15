Islanders beat Devils 3-2 in SO for 9th straight win

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a shot past the pads of New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) during a shootout in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Islanders defeated the Devils 3-2 on Oliver Wahlstrom’s shootout goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. — Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on the Islanders’ final two shootout attempts and New York won its ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2.

The Devils thought they had won the game 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside.

Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders’ third attempt to extend the shootout and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey’s winless run at home to 0-10-1.

Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the Islanders. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, allowing only Nikita Gusev to score in the shootout.

Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, while Wedgewood made 32 saves.