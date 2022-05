RALEIGH, N.C. (PIX11) – The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 to take the lead in the conference semifinals Thursday night.

Vincent Trocheck, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov each scored for the Hurricanes. Mika Zibanejad scored the Rangers’ only goal in the first period.

Carolina takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is back in New York on Saturday.

This story will be updated.