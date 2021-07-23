Hughes Brothers in NJ: Devils pick Luke Hughes, Jack’s brother, in NHL Draft

NEWARK — Luke Hughes is joining brother Jack with the New Jersey Devils.
The Devils selected Hughes fourth in the NHL draft. Jack Hughes looked like the happiest person in their family home when his brother’s name was called.
Jack Hughes was the No. 1 pick by New Jersey in the 2019 draft.
Luke is the third Hughes brother to be drafted. Quinn was the ninth pick by Vancouver in 2018. Luke Hughes is committed to playing at Michigan next season where he could be teammates with Buffalo No. 1 pick Owen Power if he goes back to school.
Hughes spent 2020-21 with the United States National Team Development Program.