Hughes Brothers in NJ: Devils pick Luke Hughes, Jack’s brother, in NHL Draft

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – JULY 23: With the fourth pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey Devils select Luke Hughes during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEWARK — Luke Hughes is joining brother Jack with the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils selected Hughes fourth in the NHL draft. Jack Hughes looked like the happiest person in their family home when his brother’s name was called.

Jack Hughes was the No. 1 pick by New Jersey in the 2019 draft.

WE GOT HUGHES 4 DAYS.



We have selected Luke Hughes with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Welcome to Jersey, Luke!



Bet you'll fit right in. 😏 pic.twitter.com/euzWBNvYQE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 24, 2021

Luke is the third Hughes brother to be drafted. Quinn was the ninth pick by Vancouver in 2018. Luke Hughes is committed to playing at Michigan next season where he could be teammates with Buffalo No. 1 pick Owen Power if he goes back to school.

Hughes spent 2020-21 with the United States National Team Development Program.