Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins shutout Islanders

Boston Bruins’ Taylor Hall vies for the puck against New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0, their second win over New York in two nights.

David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot.

Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

Coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Bruins were again solid defensively, turning back all five of New York’s power play chances.