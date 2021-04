New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (40), of Russia, saves a shot from New York Rangers’ Ryan Strome (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves in his first start since March 19, Alexis Lafreniere and Colin Blackwell scored in the second period, and New York Rangers beat the Islanders 4-1.

Mika Zibanejad and K’Andre Miller also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers.

Andy Greene scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves as the Islanders snapped a five-game winning streak and fell to 17-2-2 at home.

The teams meet again on Sunday night at Nassau Coliseum.