RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves for his seventh career shutout, Chris Krieder broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0.

It was the first shutout for Georgiev since beating Philadelphia 9-0 on March 17, 2021. Georgiev, who played for just the second time in New York’s last five games, picked up his first road victory since Jan. 8 at Anaheim.

Frank Vatrano added an empty-net goal with 41.3 seconds to play to seal it for the Rangers. The loss sent the Hurricanes to their first four-game losing streak of the season.

