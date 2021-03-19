Flyers bounce back from Garden embarrassment with win over Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers’ Claude Giroux (28) watches as the puck shot by Oskar Lindblom gets past New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy (2) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Oscar Lindblom scored his second goal of the game with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat the New York Islanders 4-3.

Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season.

Travis Konecny assisted, his third of the contest, and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games.

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek also scored as Philadelphia beat the Islanders for the third straight time this season.