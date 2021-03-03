Fans in Newark see Varlamov make 28 saves, Isles beat Devils 2-1

NEWARK — Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves and came within 14 seconds of his fourth shutout, and the red-hot New York Islanders posted a 2-1 victory over the slumping New Jersey Devils.
It was the first NHL game in New Jersey with fans in attendance in almost a year.
Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom broke a scoreless tie with a wrist shot early in the third period.
Anders Lee knocked in his own rebound under seven minutes later for the New York, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13.
Varlamov lost his shutout with 13.2 seconds to play when Miles Wood scored.