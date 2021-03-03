Fans in Newark see Varlamov make 28 saves, Isles beat Devils 2-1

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save with Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) defending New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK — Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves and came within 14 seconds of his fourth shutout, and the red-hot New York Islanders posted a 2-1 victory over the slumping New Jersey Devils.

It was the first NHL game in New Jersey with fans in attendance in almost a year.

Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom broke a scoreless tie with a wrist shot early in the third period.

Anders Lee knocked in his own rebound under seven minutes later for the New York, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13.

Varlamov lost his shutout with 13.2 seconds to play when Miles Wood scored.