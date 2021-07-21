Eberle, Bastian, Blackwood taken from local teams in Seattle NHL Expansion Draft

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken chose Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with the first pick in their expansion draft.

They introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender and passed on Montreal’s Carey Price.

Driedger agreed to terms on a $10.5 million, three-year contract to join Seattle.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis says the front office had discussions about Price before deciding to move in another direction.

All of the 30 selections leaked out hours before the expansion draft began.

From the tri-state area’s three local teams, the Islanders may have been hurt the most immediately.

Seattle took Jordan Eberle as their pick from the Isles. Eberle had a few years left under control from the Islanders on his contract, but the Isles are facing a salary cap crunch as they reboot and attempt to chase the Stanley Cup in 2021-22.

Young forwards Nathan Bastian and Colin Blackwell were taken from the Devils and Rangers, respectively.