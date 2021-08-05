Devils sign FA Tatar to 2-year deal; re-sign Sharangovich

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent forward Tomas Tatar to a two-year, $9 million contract and re-signed restricted free-agent forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year $4 million contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves on Thursday.

Tatar will earn $3,75 million this coming season and $5.25 million the following year.

Sharangovich will get $1.8 million this coming season and $2.2 million in 2022-23.

The Devils also named Kevin Dineen the Coach of the Utica Comets, the club’s AHL affiliate.

Dineen had spent the last two seasons serving as the coach of San Diego of the AHL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Overturned truck blocks multiple lanes of I-80/I-95 near GWB

Protecting NJ mothers: First Lady Tammy Murphy talks Newborn Nurse Visitation Law

NJ businesses wait on more gudance regarding vaccination status enforcement

New NJ program aims to improve health of new moms, babies with nurse visits

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Tornadoes pack a punch in NJ

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss