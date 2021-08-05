Devils sign FA Tatar to 2-year deal; re-sign Sharangovich

Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent forward Tomas Tatar to a two-year, $9 million contract and re-signed restricted free-agent forward Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year $4 million contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves on Thursday.

Tatar will earn $3,75 million this coming season and $5.25 million the following year.

Sharangovich will get $1.8 million this coming season and $2.2 million in 2022-23.

The Devils also named Kevin Dineen the Coach of the Utica Comets, the club’s AHL affiliate.

Dineen had spent the last two seasons serving as the coach of San Diego of the AHL.