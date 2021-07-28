Devils sign D Dougie Hamilton to 7-year contract: reports

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have made one of the biggest splashes in NHL free agency’s first day.

The Devils have signed All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton to a 7-year, $63 million contract, according to reports by both TSN and Sportsnet.

Hamilton, considered by many to be the biggest free agent defenseman on the market, has spent his last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s also played in Boston and Calgary in a 9-year NHL career that includes 54 playoff appearances.

The Devils announced the signing of goaltender Jonathan Bernier earlier Wednesday and later announced they were trading defenseman Will Butcher to Buffalo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ: Masking ‘strongly recommended’ in indoor settings with increased risk

Masks and vaccines top of mind in tri-state

NJ parents fight to reinstate remote learning for upcoming school year

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in New Jersey

Newark Moonlight Cinema drive-in returns

Fast-moving fire destroys NJ apartment building, displacing about 75 people

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss