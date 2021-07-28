Devils sign D Dougie Hamilton to 7-year contract: reports

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have made one of the biggest splashes in NHL free agency’s first day.

The Devils have signed All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton to a 7-year, $63 million contract, according to reports by both TSN and Sportsnet.

Hamilton, considered by many to be the biggest free agent defenseman on the market, has spent his last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s also played in Boston and Calgary in a 9-year NHL career that includes 54 playoff appearances.

The Devils announced the signing of goaltender Jonathan Bernier earlier Wednesday and later announced they were trading defenseman Will Butcher to Buffalo.