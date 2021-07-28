Devils sign Bernier to two-year, $8.2 million contract to backup Blackwood

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Avalanche goalie Jonathan Bernier (45) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a two-year, $8.25 million contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday, noting the 32-year-old goaltender will make $3.6 million this coming season and $4.65 million in 2022-23.

Bernier spent the past three seasons with Detroit, playing in 105 contests.

He posted a 9-11-1 record in 24 games with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He faced an average 34.8 shots last season, which led the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood was the Devils’ starting goaltender last season with Scott Wedgewood and Aaron Dell serving as his backups.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ: Masking ‘strongly recommended’ in indoor settings with increased risk

Masks and vaccines top of mind in tri-state

NJ parents fight to reinstate remote learning for upcoming school year

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-287 in New Jersey

Newark Moonlight Cinema drive-in returns

Fast-moving fire destroys NJ apartment building, displacing about 75 people

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss