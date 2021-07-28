Devils sign Bernier to two-year, $8.2 million contract to backup Blackwood

Colorado Avalanche goalie Jonathan Bernier (45) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a two-year, $8.25 million contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday, noting the 32-year-old goaltender will make $3.6 million this coming season and $4.65 million in 2022-23.

Bernier spent the past three seasons with Detroit, playing in 105 contests.

He posted a 9-11-1 record in 24 games with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He faced an average 34.8 shots last season, which led the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood was the Devils’ starting goaltender last season with Scott Wedgewood and Aaron Dell serving as his backups.