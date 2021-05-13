Devils see bright future despite missing playoffs again

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) stops a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils were one of the NHL’s youngest teams this past season, and many times they played like it.

Using 11 rookies at times, the Devils made mistakes and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

Still, the Devils showed a lot of promise. Former No. 1 pick Jack Hughes took major steps in his second season.

Rookie Ty Smith showed the potential to be a top defenseman. Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha had career seasons and Mackenzie Blackwood showed flashes of being a No. 1 goaltender.